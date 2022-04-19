Two new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 4.3.
There was one individual hospitalized with COVID in the county on Tuesday, an increase of one. There was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, both the same as Monday. There were eight ICU beds available, a change from six previously listed
Regionally, Erie County added 17 cases, Mercer County added six, Venango County added five and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were nine active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.35 million, including 39,791 people in Crawford County (an increase of six from Monday). A total of 19,044 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up three).