Two coronavirus cases were reported in Crawford County on Tuesday.
The county has had 40 cases over the past 14 days, or about three a day, and has had 7,542 infections during the 15-month pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two patients in an intensive care unit, one ventilator in use and three ICU beds available, all the same as Monday's report.
In other news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,203 cases (an increase of nine from Monday), Mercer County 9,713 (no change), Venango County 4,095 (up one) and Warren County 2,643 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.26 million, including 31,004 in Crawford County.