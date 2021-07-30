There were two cases of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began was at 7,646.
The county has had 27 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at 10, an increase of five from Thursday. There was one patient reported in an intensive care unit, the same as Thursday, and one ventilator in use, the same as Thursday. There were five adult ICU beds available, a change from the three previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,370 cases (up 16), Mercer County 9,773 (up four), Venango County 4,137 (up four) and Warren County 2,660 (up one).
• A total of 5.7 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,298 in Crawford County.