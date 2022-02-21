Crawford County added two cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Monday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 19 after being at 63 two weeks ago and 169 about five weeks ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 90s to the Tribune on Monday. There have been nine coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month and 293 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 24, an increase of three from Friday. There were four people in an intensive care unit, the same as Friday, and two people on ventilators, a drop of four. There were six adult ICU beds available, a change from 10 previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 20 cases, Mercer County added nine cases, Venango County added four and Warren County did not have a new case reported.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were five active cases among students and three active cases among employees.