Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 67 since Friday.
The county has had 211 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,276.
The state said there were 17 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus Monday, six patients in an intensive care unit and four adults on ventilators. There was one ICU bed available.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County added 55 cases Tuesday (23,142 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 27 (10,694 overall), Venango County added 10 (4,537 overall) and Warren County added two (2,902 overall).
• A total of 6.01 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,798 in Crawford County.