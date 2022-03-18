Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is three. The county has had 17 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was six, a decrease of one. There was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Thursday's report. There were seven ICU beds available, a change from 10 previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 15 cases, Mercer County added eight, Venango County added four and Warren County added two.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.28 million, including 39,517 people in Crawford County (an increase of six from Thursday). A total of 18,635 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 19).
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From March 9-15, there were no cases among Crawford County children under 5. There were fewer than five for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The state does not report specific numbers below five. There were six reported last week.