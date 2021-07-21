Crawford County added two COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,612.
The county has had 30 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at four, an increase of one from Tuesday. There were three patients reported as being in an intensive care unit and one ventilator in use, the same as Tuesday's report. The number of adult ICU beds available was listed as five, a change from the two previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,289 cases (up five), Mercer County 9,739 (no change), Venango County 4,118 (no change) and Warren County 2,652 (up three).
• A total of 5.62 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,962 in Crawford County.