Crawford County added two COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,590. The county has had 27 cases over the past seven days and 39 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at four, a decrease of one from Thursday. There was one patient reported as being in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use, the same as Thursday. The number of available adult ICU beds available was listed at six, a change from the five previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,267 cases (up 10 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,731 (up one), Venango County 4,115 (up one) and Warren County 2,647 (up one).
• A total of 5.59 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,836 in Crawford County.