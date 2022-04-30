Pennsylvania officials registered more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Friday.
The state Department of Health recorded 2,248 new cases in its latest data report. The total pushes the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 1,844. On March 31, the state was averaging 585 cases in the previous seven days.
There were 21 new cases of coronavirus reported for Crawford County. It’s the highest single-day total since 30 were reported on Feb. 18.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website Friday evening that there were 165 active cases among students and seven among employees. There are 107 in isolation at Allegheny-provided housing.
It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a woman in her 80s on Friday. It was the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county this month and first since April 11. There have been 303 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
Health officials linked 22 more deaths to the virus statewide.
Pennsylvania infections increased 38 percent, deaths were down 41 percent and hospitalizations were up 17 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 33 percent, while deaths up 8 percent. Nationally, hospitalizations were up 9 percent in the last week.
There were 610 COVID hospitalizations statewide Friday, down 10 from Thursday. There were 67 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up four and 32 were breathing using ventilators, up two.
There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, no patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Thursday. There were seven ICU beds available, a change from 12 previously listed.