Crawford County added 19 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 18,314. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 108 after being at 169 last week. The average was 40 on Dec. 20.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported three deaths to the Tribune on Monday. Two women — one in her 30s and one in her 80s — died Monday, and a man in his 40s passed away Friday. The county has had 13 coronavirus-related deaths in this month. There have been 277 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 51. There were eight people in an intensive care unit, seven people on ventilators and four adult ICU beds available.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 27 active cases among students and 12 active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 213 cases, Mercer County added 84 cases, Venango County added 30 and Warren County added five.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.07 million, including 38,614 (an increase of 61 from Friday) people in Crawford County. A total of 17,381 (up 131) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.