Crawford County added 183 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 16,723. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 142 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
Wednesday's case count was the third highest of the pandemic and the seventh time over the past eight days there have been at least 100 new infections.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported one death to the Tribune on Wednesday — a man in his 50s. The county has had seven coronavirus-related deaths in January. There have been 271 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 50, a decrease of four. There were nine people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and six people on ventilators, a decrease of three. There were three ICU beds available, a change from one previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 431 cases, Mercer County added 132 cases, Venango County added 48 and Warren County added 19.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7 million, including 38,331 (an increase of 19 since Tuesday) in Crawford County. A total of 16,420 (up 57) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.