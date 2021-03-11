Crawford County added 18 coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,499 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 178 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 50s to the Tribune on Thursday. The county now has had 154 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a decrease of three from Wednesday. There were four adult patients in an intensive care unit and two people using ventilators, both the same as Wednesday. The state said there were nine adult ICU beds available in the county, a change from the seven listed available Wednesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed 11 active coronavirus cases among students and one active case among employees. There are 51 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,991 cases (an increase of 116 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,305 (up eight), Venango County 3,433 - 3,431 (up two) and Warren County 2,224 (up eight).
• The Department of Health registered 2,652 new cases on Thursday, the seventh day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases.
• There were also 51 new deaths registered across Pennsylvania on Thursday, the 22nd consecutive day with fewer than 100 deaths, but the most since March 6.
• According to the DOH, 1,494 residents were hospitalized, down 19 from Wednesday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by six to 320, while 191 people are being treated on ventilators, up 17.