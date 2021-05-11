Crawford County added 18 coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,193 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 182 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were two COVID patients hospitalized in the county, down six from Monday, and two adult patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Monday. Also, the state said there were no ventilators in use, down one, and 10 ICU beds available, a decrease in one available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 2,300 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths on Tuesday.
• While the FDA has extended its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 to 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and PA Department of Health (PA DOH) have not yet issued recommendations on vaccinating adolescents.
• The state reported 1,751 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, down 47 from Monday. Of that total, 406 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 239 were being treated on ventilators, down two.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,536 cases (an increase of 44 from Monday), Mercer County 9,342 (up 30), Venango County 3,886 (up 16) and Warren County 2,574 (up eight).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.93 million, including 25,732 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website on Tuesday said there were no active coronavirus cases among students and staff, and there was one individual in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.