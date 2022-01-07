Crawford County added 175 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
It was the third day in a row of more than 100 cases reported in the county and the sixth time in nine days more than 100 cases have been reported.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 16,027. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 124 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported two deaths to the Tribune on Friday — a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s. Both deaths took place Thursday. Those were the first two coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county in 2022. There have been 266 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among schoolage children. From Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, there were 18 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 77 for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was up 13 from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was up 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 47, a decrease of one from the previous report. There were 10 people in an intensive care unit, also a decrease of one, and nine people on ventilators, the same as previously reported. There were three available ICU beds, a change from four listed Thursday.
Regionally, Erie County added 440 cases, Mercer County added 146 cases, Venango County added 50 and Warren County added 74.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.97 million, including 38,215 (an increase of 27) in Crawford County. A total of 16,101 (up 85) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.