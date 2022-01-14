Crawford County added 173 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 16,991. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 138 after being at 40 on Dec. 20. There have been reports of at least 100 cases in the county for eight of the past 10 days.
There were no new deaths reported to the Tribune for the second straight day.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 49. There were nine people in an intensive care unit, seven people on ventilators and two ICU beds available.
Regionally, Erie County added 691 cases, Mercer County added 200 cases, Venango County added 102 and Warren County added 72.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.02 million, including 38,386 in Crawford County. A total of 16,557 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among schoolage children. From Jan. 5-11, there were 34 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 127 for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was up 16 from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was up 50.