Crawford County added 172 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the third-largest increase of the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 15,731. The Department of Health reported 611 cases on Dec. 10, 2020, and 236 cases on Nov. 18, 2021.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 110 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 39, an increase of three from the previous report. There were eight people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and six people on ventilators, a decrease of four. There were four available ICU beds, an increase of two.
Regionally, Erie County added 461 cases, Mercer County added 163 cases, Venango County added 31 and Warren County added 82.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.95 million, including 38,157 (an increase of 25) in Crawford County. A total of 15,943 (up 84) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.