Crawford County added 17 coronavirus cases Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,989 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 202 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county and four adult patients in an intensive care unit. The report also said there was one ventilator in use in the county and six adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state announced 1,881 new cases of the novel coronavirus in its latest release Monday.
• The state also reported 2,561 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 141. Of that total, 544 were in intensive care units and 252 were being treated on ventilators.
• Statewide percent positive test rate for the week of April 16-22 decreased to 8.6 percent, ending a streak of five consecutive weeks of increases.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,911 cases (an increase of 39 from Sunday), Mercer County 9,067 (up nine), Venango County 3,722 (up three) and Warren County 2,472 (up five).
• Pennsylvania surpassed 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday, which ranks fifth nationally among total shots administered. The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.2 million, including 22,359 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website on Monday said there were seven active coronavirus cases among students. There are 24 individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.