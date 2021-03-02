Crawford County added 17 coronavirus cases Tuesday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,391 since the pandemic began about one year ago.
The county has had 183 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
Of the 17 new cases reported by the state, eight were from the Meadville area, according to ZIP code data.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a woman in her 60s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county now has had 151 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county on Tuesday, a drop of one. It also said there were six adult patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and three people using ventilators, also an increase of one. The state listed six adult ICU beds available in the county, the same as Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website lists 11 active coronavirus cases among students. There are 24 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,426 cases (an increase of 76 from Monday), Mercer County 8,072 (up 22), Venango County 3,369 (up 10) and Warren County 2,186 (up 20).
• The state Department of Health announced 2,564 new cases and 74 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• There were 45 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Tuesday than on Monday according to DOH officials. There were 1,670 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.
• Statewide, there were 354 residents being treated in intensive care units, down 12 from Monday, while 190 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 13.