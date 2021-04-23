Crawford County added 17 coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,946 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 196 cases over the past 14 days, or 14 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of three from Thursday. The report said there were four adult patients in an intensive care unit and two ventilators in use, both the same as Thursday. There were six adult ICU beds available, a change from seven listed previously.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state reported 4,188 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to 1.12 million cases.
• The state recorded 59 new deaths for a total of 25,938 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,793 cases (an increase of 67 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,014 (up 20), Venango County 3,693 (up 10) and Warren County 2,464 (up 10).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.07 million, including 21,738 in Crawford County.