Crawford County added 17 coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,326 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 208 cases over the past 14 days, or about 15 a day.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state reported 1,430 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 40 new deaths.
• The DOH said there were 1,353 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,810 cases (an increase of 20 from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,489 (up 14), Venango County 3,983 (up 10) and Warren County 2,600 (up three).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.34 million, including 27,703 in Crawford County.