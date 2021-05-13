Crawford County added 17 coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,221 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 182 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one from Wednesday, and three patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Wednesday. Also, the state said there was one ventilator in use, an increase of one, and five adult ICU beds available, a change from seven listed available.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials on Thursday registered another 2,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row the number of new cases has decreased. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 2,165. The average has not been below 2,000 since late October.
• Statewide, DOH officials announced another 38 deaths.
• The state reported 1,652 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 60 from Wednesday. Of that total, 390 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down seven, and 240 were being treated on ventilators, up nine.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,601 cases (an increase of 42 from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,381 (up 21), Venango County 3,900 (up nine) and Warren County 2,584 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.04 million, including 25,876 in Crawford County.