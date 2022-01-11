Pennsylvania's hospitals are treating more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients for the first time in a year following another sharp increase in hospitalizations on Tuesday.
As of noon Tuesday the state Department of Health reports 7,149 coronavirus patients are in hospitals across Pennsylvania, the first time since mid-December 2020. State health officials reported another 258 patients were hospitalized, the sixth time in eight days hospitals have seen an increase of at least 200 COVID patients.
The department recorded 22,245 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the smallest one-day increase in more than a week. It was the eighth consecutive day with at least 20,000 new cases statewide.
The 14 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past two weeks.
Crawford County saw 162 new infections, the sixth time over the past seven days there have been at least 100 new infections. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 140 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
Statewide there were 213 new deaths. The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported two deaths to the Tribune on Tuesday — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. The county has had six coronavirus-related deaths in January. There have been 270 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Regionally, Erie County added 364 cases, Mercer County added 134, Venango County added 42 and Warren County added 69.
Hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 16th consecutive day statewide. It was the 13th time in the last two weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased by more than 100 in a single day. The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remains high — there were 1,112 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 34 — and 669 were breathing using ventilators, up 13.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 54, the same as Monday's report. There were 11 people in an ICU and nine people on ventilators, the same as previously reported. There was one available ICU bed, a change from four previously listed.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.99 million, including 38,312 (an increase of 16 since Monday) in Crawford County. A total of 16,363 (up 45) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.