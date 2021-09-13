Crawford County added 162 new cases of COVID-19 and had two coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The county has had 348 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,621.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s died at medical facilities over the weekend. It was the fourth COVID-related death in the county this month. The county has had 176 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health said there were 28 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 10 from Friday. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of four, and five adults on ventilators, an increase of three. There were two adult ICU beds available, a change from the three previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 250 cases since Friday (23,671 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 183 (11,041 overall), Venango County added 100 (4,702 overall) and Warren County added 20 (2,997 overall).
• A total of 6.07 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,106 in Crawford County.