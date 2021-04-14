Crawford County added 16 coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,814 since the pandemic began about 13 months ago.
The county has had 139 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of five from Tuesday's report. There were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use, both the same as Tuesday. There were three adult ICU beds available, also the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 5,730 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the state more than 12,000 new cases over the past two days. Wednesday's total marks the fourth time in five days with more than 4,800 new cases and the second day in a row with at least 5,000.
• State health officials also announced another 50 deaths across Pennsylvania.
• There were 2,580 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, 39 more than the previous day. Of those patients, 542 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up a dozen from Tuesday, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by two.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,310 cases (an increase of 39 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,810 (up 27), Venango County 3,625 (up seven) and Warren County 2,387 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.48 million, including 19,422 in Crawford County.