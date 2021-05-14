Crawford County added 16 coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,237 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 189 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a drop of three from Thursday, and three patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Thursday. Also the state said there were no ventilators in use, a drop of one, and one adult ICU bed available, a change from the five previously listed.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state Department of Health registered 1,643 new cases on Friday. Friday's total does not include new cases from Philadelphia County — the county with the most cases overall. In the county-wide database released daily, Philadelphia County's report has the same number of cases — 145,765 — as did on Thursday.
• The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 2,064. The average has not been below 2,000 since late October.
• Statewide, DOH officials announced 27 deaths.
• The state reported 1,605 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 47 from Thursday. Of that total, 373 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 17, and 237 were being treated on ventilators, up six.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,631 cases (an increase of 30 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,403 (up 22), Venango County 3,919 (up 19) and Warren County 2,585 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.09 million, including 26,044 in Crawford County.