Crawford County added 16 coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,296 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 205 cases over the past 14 days, or about 15 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, down three from Monday, and two patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Monday. Also, the report said there were no ventilators in use in the county, the same as previously, and five adult ICU beds available, a change from the seven listed available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania registered 1,730 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
• Statewide, there were 37 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• The state reported 1,427 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down nine from Monday. Of that total, 320 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 22, and 211 were being treated on ventilators, down 15.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,766 cases (an increase of 32 from Monday), Mercer County 9,466 (up 26), Venango County 3,970 (up 13) and Warren County 2,596 (up three).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.24 million, including 27,364 in Crawford County.