Crawford County added 158 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported three new deaths to the Tribune on Monday. Two women and one man passed away over the weekend at medical facilities. The women were in their 70s while the man was in his 30s. The county has had 15 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 247 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
There have been a total of 14,127 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 62, which is down from 84 a week ago.
State officials said there were 64 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, 11 individuals in an intensive care unit and 12 ventilators in use. The state said there was one ICU bed available. The number of people hospitalized in the county has dropped by eight since last Tuesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 551 cases since Friday (38,514 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 278 cases (16,964 overall), Venango County added 121 (8,624 overall) and Warren County added 24 (5,364 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.78 million, including 37,437 in Crawford County. A total of 13,615 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
On campus, Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists three active student cases and four active cases among employees.