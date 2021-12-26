Crawford County added 155 cases of COVID-19 over the Christmas weekend, though no new deaths were reported.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 14,870 on Sunday, up from 14,715 on Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 32, a decrease of 14 from Thursday. Nine people were in an intensive care unit (ICU), a decrease of three from Thursday, while the number of people on a ventilator was at eight, also down by three from Thursday. The number of available ICU beds was two, which is unchanged from the last report.
Regionally, Erie County added 520 cases over the weekend (40,401 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 195 cases (17,802 overall), Venango County added 48 (8,888 overall) and Warren County added 19 (5,550 overall).
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.89 million, including 37,828 in Crawford County (an increase of 46 from Thursday). A total of 14,969 (up 172) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.