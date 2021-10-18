Crawford County added 150 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The county has had 374 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,480.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune: a man in his 60s who died at a medical facility Sunday and a man in his 80s who died at a medical facility Sunday. The county has had 10 coronavirus-related deaths this month, 14 in September and 194 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 50 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of one from Friday. The number of patients in an intensive care until decrease by two to 13 and there were 11 ventilators in use, a change from seven listed available on Friday. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, the same as the previous report.
In other news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 414 cases since Friday (28,113 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 135 (13,194 overall), Venango County added 89 (6,023 overall) and Warren County added 35 (3,760 overall).
• A total of 6.37 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,560 in Crawford County. The state said 5,848 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.