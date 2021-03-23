Crawford County added 15 coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,612 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 132 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a woman in her 70s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county now has had 156 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two adult patients in an intensive care unit and two patients using a ventilator. There were four adult ICU beds available, the state said in its report. Those all were unchanged from Monday's report.
In other COVID-related news:
• The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by more than 50 statewide on Tuesday as the Department of Health announced another 3,515 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the sixth time in eight days with at least 3,000 new cases.
• The state reported 54 more residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,631. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by six to 341, while 185 people are being treated on ventilators, down four from the previous report.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,374 cases (an increase of 33 from Monday), Mercer County 8,418 (up seven), Venango County 3,494 (up two) and Warren County 2,251 (up four).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1,56 million, including 15,473 in Crawford County.