Crawford County added 15 coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,627 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 128 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, the same as Wednesday, and one adult patient in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and one patient using a ventilator, the same as Wednesday. There were seven adult ICU beds available, an increase of three.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state Department of Health announced 3,623 new cases on Thursday, the third time in three days with at least 3,000 new cases. It pushed the statewide total to 1,000,240 since the first cases were confirmed on March 6, 2020. State health officials estimate 92 percent of residents who have tested positive have already recovered.
• Statewide there were 41 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row with at least 39 deaths.
• There were 1,717 patients were hospitalized across Pennsylvania, up 65 from Wednesday's report. That includes 358 patients being treated in intensive care units — up seven — and 194 being treated with ventilators, an increase of 10.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,439 cases (an increase of 38 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,447 (up eight), Venango County 3,496 (no change) and Warren County 2,258 (up three).
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are two people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.62 million, including 15,559 in Crawford County.