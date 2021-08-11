There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crawford County Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county has had 7,736 cases since the pandemic began.
The county has had 49 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county was at 11, a decrease of five from Tuesday. There were four patients reported in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and two on ventilators, also a decrease of two. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, a change from two listed Tuesday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,651 cases (up 27), Mercer County 9,886 (up 14), Venango County 4,190 (up 13) and Warren County 2,676 (up four).
• A total of 5.78 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,642 in Crawford County.