Crawford County added 15 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 15 after being at 63 two weeks ago and 169 about five weeks ago. The county has had a total of 31 new cases reported over the past four days.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 70s to the Tribune on Wednesday. There have been 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month and 294 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 20, an increase of one from Tuesday. There were three people in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and two people on ventilators, the same as Tuesday. There were eight adult ICU beds available, a change from 11 previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 38 cases, Mercer County added 16 cases, Venango County added 15 and Warren County added 29.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and four active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.22 million, including 39,287 people in Crawford County (an increase of 13 since Tuesday). A total of 18,271 people in the county (up 20) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.