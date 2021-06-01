Crawford County added 15 coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,457 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 161 cases over the past 14 days, or about 12 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, four patients in an intensive care unit, four ventilators in use and eight adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials registered 684 new cases, the eighth time in 10 days with fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide. Additionally, there are now 989 patients in hospitals across the state, the first time since Sept. 28, 2020 there weren't at least 1,000 patients in state medical centers.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,041 cases (an increase of 16 from Monday), Mercer County 9,612 (up eight), Venango County 4,057 (up two) and Warren County 2,622 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.69 million, including 28,809 in Crawford County.