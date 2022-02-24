Crawford County added 15 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Thursday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 15 after being at 63 two weeks ago and 169 about five weeks ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 60s to the Tribune on Thursday. There have been 11 coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month and 295 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 19, a decrease of one from Wednesday. There were three people in an intensive care unit and two people on ventilators, the same as Wednesday. There were seven adult ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 46 cases, Mercer County added 15 cases, Venango County added eight and Warren County added seven.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were nine active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.22 million, including 39,301 people in Crawford County (an increase of 14 since Wednesday). A total of 18,300 people in the county (up 29) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.