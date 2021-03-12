Crawford County added 14 coronavirus cases Friday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,513 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 179 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county and four adult patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Thursday. There was one person listed as using a ventilator, a decrease in one, and there were eight adult ICU beds available, also a decrease of one.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed 13 active coronavirus cases among students and one active case among employees. There are 45 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,026 cases (an increase of 35 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,316 (up 11), Venango County 3,447 (up 14) and Warren County 2,224 (no change).
• The state registered 3,074 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the largest one-day increase this month and ending a string of seven consecutive days with fewer than 3,000 new cases.
• There were also 40 new deaths reported in the latest data. It marked the 23rd consecutive day with fewer than 100 deaths.
• According to the DOH, 1,463 residents were hospitalized, down 31 from Thursday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by seven to 313, while 165 people are being treated on ventilators, down 26.