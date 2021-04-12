Crawford County added 14 coronavirus cases Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,787 since the pandemic began about 13 months ago.
The county has had 126 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were two COVID patients hospitalized in the county. The state said there was one adult patient in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use. Monday's report also said there were four adult ICU beds available in the county.
In other COVID-related news:
• Statewide, the Department of Health announced 3,088 new cases and one death linked to the novel coronavirus.
• There were 2,474 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, 14 more than the previous day. Of those patients, 534 were in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 18, and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by four to 250.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,190 cases (an increase of 36 from Sunday), Mercer County 8,758 (up 11), Venango County 3,616 (up eight) and Warren County 2,378 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.4 million, including 19,297 in Crawford County.