Crawford County added 14 coronavirus cases and one new COVID-related death Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,374 since the pandemic began about one year ago.
The county has had 185 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 60s to the Tribune on Monday. The county now has had 150 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 10 COVID patients hospitalized in the county on Monday. It also said there were five adult patients in an intensive care unit and two people using ventilators. Also, the state said six adult ICU beds were available in the county.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,350 cases (an increase of 44 from Monday), Mercer County 8,050 (up eight), Venango County 3,359 (up seven) and Warren County 2,166 (up six).
• The Department of Health reported 1,628 new cases and five deaths. That's the fewest number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus since early November and the second day in a row the agency reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.
• The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.3 percent last week, the 11th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 91 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
• There were five fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Monday than on Sunday, according to DOH officials. There were 1,715 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.
• Statewide, there were 366 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight from Sunday, while 203 patients were being treated on ventilators, down six.