Crawford County added 14 coronavirus cases Thursday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,567 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 146 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of five from Wednesday. The state said there were five adult patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and four patients using a ventilator, also an increase of two. There were four adult ICU beds available, the same total listed in Wednesday's data release.
In other COVID-related news:
• The 3,126 new coronavirus cases announced by the Department of Health on Thursday is the highest total since Feb. 27. It is the first time the state has had at least 3,000 cases for three days in a row since Feb. 11-13.
• The Department of Health announced 17 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• According to the DOH, 1,486 residents were hospitalized Thursday, down 14. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by three to 287, while 161 people are being treated on ventilators, up eight from the previous report.
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and two active cases among employees. There are 14 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,238 cases (an increase of 52 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,382 (up 17), Venango County 3,486 (up 12) and Warren County 2,243 (up two).
• So far, state officials say 1,388,612 residents are fully vaccinated, including 13,652 residents in Crawford County.