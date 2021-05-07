Crawford County added 14 coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,132 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 186 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, the same as Thursday. The report also said there was one adult patient in an intensive care unit and one ventilator in use, both a decrease of one. There were 10 adult 1CU beds available in the county, an increase of one available bed.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials announced 2,986 new cases across the state in its latest data release. Statewide, there were also 47 deaths, the fourth day in a row with at least 45 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• The state reported 2,012 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 35. Of that total, 436 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 12, and 237 were being treated on ventilators, up two.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,398 cases (an increase of 48 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,281 (up 25), Venango County 3,829 (up nine) and Warren County 2,560 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.77 million, including 24,867 in Crawford County.