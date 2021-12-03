Crawford County added 135 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
There have been a total of 13,601 cases during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two new deaths to the Tribune on Friday — two women each in their 70s. Both deaths took place Thursday at separate medical facilities. Those are the first two COVID-related deaths in the county in December after there were 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 234 deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 69 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of five from Thursday and 10 since Wednesday. There were 16 individuals in an intensive care unit, an increase of three, and 15 ventilators in use, an increase of two. There was one ICU bed available, the same as Thursday.
Regionally, Erie County added 269 cases Friday (36,544 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 119 cases (16,129 overall), Venango County added 59 (8,155 overall) and Warren County added 50 (5,188 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.66 million, including 36,842 in Crawford County. A total of 11,939 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists seven active student cases and nine active cases among employees.