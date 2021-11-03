Crawford County added 132 coronavirus cases over the last three days.
After not issuing daily reports on Monday or Tuesday, state Health officials released data on Wednesday, reporting 10,245 new cases statewide over that span.
Regionally, Erie County added 370 cases over the three-day period (30,087 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 157 (13,957 overall), Venango County added 69 (6,553 overall) and Warren County added 69 (4,199 overall).
Crawford County has had 307 cases over the last seven days and 11,187 during the pandemic.
State officials reported 44 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, eight patients in an intensive care unit and four ventilators in use. The state said there were three adult ICU beds available.
A total of 6.47 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 36,026 in Crawford County. The state said 7,961 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.