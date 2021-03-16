Crawford County added 13 coronavirus cases Tuesday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,550 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 159 cases over the past 14 days, or about 11 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, the same as Monday, and three adult patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one. The state said there were two patients using ventilators and one adult ICU bed available, the same as Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania increased for the second day in a row on Tuesday as the Department of Health announced 3,119 new cases and 63 deaths in the latest round of data.
• According to the DOH, 1,489 residents were hospitalized Tuesday, up 39 from Monday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by six to 280, while 163 people are being treated on ventilators, down four from the previous report.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,148 cases (an increase of 30 from Monday), Mercer County 8,354 (up 18), Venango County 3,469 (up three) and Warren County 2,237 (up four).
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and two active cases among employees. There are 36 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms and two in quarantine because of travel.