Crawford County added 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,842.
The county has had 89 cases over the past seven days.
There were 12 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Thursday. There were four patients in the intensive care unit, a drop of three, and two patients on a ventilator, a drop of one. There were three adult ICU beds available, which is the same as Thursday's report.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 22,022 cases (up 44), Mercer County 10,039 (up 19), Venango County 4,253 (up 10) and Warren County 2,727 (up nine).
• A total of 5.86 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 32,954 in Crawford County.