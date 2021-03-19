Crawford County added 13 coronavirus cases Friday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,580 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 147 cases over the past 14 days, or about 11 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a decrease of two from Thursday. The state said there were four adult patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and two patients using a ventilator, a decrease of two. There were six adult ICU beds available, an increase of two beds available from Thursday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and two active cases among employees. There are three people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,262 cases (an increase of 24 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,395 (up 13), Venango County 3,488 (up two) and Warren County 2,244 (up one).
• State health officials announced another 3,455 new cases on Friday. The total is the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases and is the highest one-day total since there were 4,078 cases on Feb. 13.
• Statewide, there were 35 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• According to the DOH, 1,548 residents were hospitalized, up 42. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 30 to 317, while 170 people are being treated on ventilators, up nine from the previous report.
• State officials say 1,428,876 residents are fully vaccinated, including 13,740 in Crawford County.