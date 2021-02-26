Crawford County added 13 coronavirus cases Friday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,334 since the pandemic began nearly one year ago.
The county has had 185 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 13 COVID patients hospitalized in the county on Friday, a decrease of one patient from Thursday's report. There were three adult patients listed in an intensive care unit and two people using ventilators, the same listed as Thursday. The state said four adult ICU beds were available in the county, a change from three listed previously.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,179 cases (an increase of 68 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,010 (up 15), Venango County 3,334 (up seven) and Warren County 2,153 (up nine).
• The Department of Health announced 3,346 new cases on Friday. A dozen counties statewide reported more than 100 new cases on Friday, led by 412 new cases in Allegheny County.
• Statewide, there were 69 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the 12th time in 13 days with fewer than 100 deaths.
• There were 65 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Friday than on Thursday, according to DOH officials. There were 1,897 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. There were 403 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 18 from Thursday, while 218 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 11.