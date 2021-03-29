Crawford County added 13 coronavirus cases Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,661 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 124 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were no COVID patients hospitalized in its report Monday. There were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and one patient using a ventilator. There were 11 adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,577 cases (an increase of 35 from Sunday), Mercer County 8,504 (up 15), Venango County 3,510 (up four) and Warren County 2,268 (up one).
• The state Department of Health reported 10,101 new cases over the weekend statewide. The state reported 2,923 new cases on Monday and 7,178 combined cases on Saturday and Sunday.
• Statewide there were 14 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 25,015.
• Hospitalizations ticked up to 1,816, an increase of 60. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) increased by 23 to 389 with 209 (an increase of six) being treated on ventilators.
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students. There are three people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.75 million, including 16,761 in Crawford County.