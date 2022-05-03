There were 13 new cases of coronavirus reported for Crawford County on Tuesday.
There were three individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, an increase of one. There were no patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Monday. There were seven ICU beds available, a change from nine previously listed.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website Monday night that there were 139 active cases and six active cases among employees, a change from 165 and seven, respectively. There were 59 in isolation at Allegheny-provided housing, a change from 107 previously listed.
It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.