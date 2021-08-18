Crawford County added 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,806.
The county has had 70 cases over the past seven days.
There were 15 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease, six patients were in an intensive care unit, one patient on a ventilator and four adult ICU beds available, all the same as Tuesday's report.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,920 cases (up 31), Mercer County 9,962 (up 12), Venango County 4,234 (up five) and Warren County 2,709 (up seven).
• A total of 5.84 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 32,852 in Crawford County.