Crawford County added 13 coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,309 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 212 cases over the past 14 days, or about 15 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 10 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of two from Tuesday's report, and two patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday. Also, the report said there were no ventilators in use in the county and five adult ICU beds available, both the same as the previous report.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania registered 1,257 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 54 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• The state reported 1,353 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 74 from Tuesday. Of that total, 316 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 212 were being treated on ventilators, up one. It is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Oct. 20 when 1,420 coronavirus-positive patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,790 cases (an increase of 24 from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,475 (up nine), Venango County 3,973 (up three) and Warren County 2,597 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.29 million, including 27,430 in Crawford County.